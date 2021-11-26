ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou running back Tyler Badie breaks Tigers' all-time single-season rushing record

By Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Tyler Badie has reached the Missouri running-back summit.

On Friday against Arkansas, the senior tailback officially claimed the Tigers' single-season rushing record after breaking the 1,578-yard mark set by Devin West in 1998.

Badie needed 193 yards coming into the matchup with the Razorbacks to jump West on the leaderboard and did so on a 6-yard gain with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Badie finished the game with 219 yards on 41 carries. He scored a late touchdown.

"He gives us everything he’s got," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the 34-17 loss Friday. "For him to get that record, that’s a special thing. I know he’ll be disappointed in the result today, but I know he gave us everything he had."

West's record came in 11 games. Bowl statistics didn't count in 1998. He ran for 125 yards in the Insight.com Bowl that year, which don't factor into his total.

Badie came into the game with 1,385 yards rushing on the season and had two games to break that record with the impending bowl game. He needed just one game.

Badie credited his coaches, offensive line and quarterback for his success Friday, as well as throughout the regular season, where he rushed for 200 yards in a single game five times.

"It's just not about me," Badie said. "It's not all about the glitz and glamour."

Badie added that he wants to play in Missouri's upcoming bowl game.

In a game where Missouri (6-6) struggled to move the ball consistently, Badie — as he has all season — led the Tigers with chunk runs. He likely would have broken the record in the third quarter had it not been for a handful of runs that were negated due to penalties.

Badie had a 20-yard gain near the end of the first half negated due to a holding penalty.

Still, none of that could stop Badie from breaking the record. It's been a special season for Missouri's most dynamic player.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou running back Tyler Badie breaks Tigers' all-time single-season rushing record

