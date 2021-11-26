ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Fremont County Board of Health backtracks on mask mandate for Fremont County School District RE-1

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Fremont County Board of Health decided against implementing a consent order between the department and the Cañon City School District that would have required masks in schools.

During a meeting on Tuesday , the Fremont County Health Department, Board of Health, and RE-1 School District agreed upon a consent order requiring masks on school grounds.

Officials initially said the high transmission rate in RE-1 district schools was the reason behind the mask mandate.

However, now the FCBOH is deciding against the consent order, which would've gone into effect Monday, Nov. 29. Officials say the decision was made due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the Cañon City School District "finally showing a decrease."

“The conversation on Nov. 23 was a last resort,” said FCBOH Chair Dwayne McFall. “We did come to a sort of verbal consensus with the superintendent and school board president at that time. However, the Board of Health hopes this requirement is not necessary and the district will step up its protocols to protect the students, the staff, and the entire community.”

The original consent order would've lasted through Jan. 25, 2022.

