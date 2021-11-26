ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Brown's 3 TD runs help UAB beat UTEP 42-25

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7eM6mH00

Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for three touchdowns, Dylan Hopkins added two TD passes and UAB beat UTEP 42-25 on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

UAB (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) and UTEP (7-5, 4-4) await bowl invitations.

Hopkins completed 15 of 20 for 108 yards and threw one interception. Brown finished with 16 carries for 88 yards and DeWayne McBride 99 yards rushing on just seven carries. He bounced off a would-be tackler and then plowed through two more to reach the goal line on a 17-yard run that opened the scoring with 4:50 left in the first quarter and ripped off a 67-yard scamper to the 4 that set up the first of Brown's TDs — a 1-yarder on fourth-and-goal that made it 14-all with 9:15 left in the second quarter. McBride appeared to have injured his ankle and was later seen on the sideline wearing a walking boot.

The Miners lost 10 yards as they went three-and-out and the punt, which was partially blocked, went just 25 yards. Four plays later, Brown capped a 40-yard drive with and 1-yard touchdown run with 8:41 left in the third quarter. UTEP fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Hopkins threw a 4-yard TD pass to Hayden Pittman that made it 28-17 about 2 minutes later.

Quardraiz Wadley scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter and Deion Hankins ran for an 11-yard TD early in the second. Gavin Baechle's 23-yard field goal with 5 seconds left made it 17-14 at halftime.

UAB, which shut down its program following the 2014 season, has won at least eight games four of the five seasons since re-instating football prior to the 2017 campaign. The Blazers went 6-3 and won the Conference USA Championship in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Nichols: Celebrate, Tennessee, Because Josh Heupel’s Vols Are Just Getting Started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Let's be honest here. This game was never really in question. Not when Hendon Hooker almost threw an interception on 3rd-and-13, not when Tennessee's typically hot-starting offense mustered just 51 yards in the first quarter, not when Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass to end the first half, and not even when the Commodores pulled within 17 in the second half.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Uab#College Football#Conference Usa#American Football#Td#Miners#Blazers#Ap
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Tiger Head Coach Name Game: SEC

At last we are in the SEC. The conference which LSU calls home is also home to an incredible deep group of sitting head coaches and coordinators who could be on the Tigers radar. This conversation has to start with Texas a&M head man Jimbo Fisher. His appeal as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Tennessee's Dontrell Hilliard breaks off 68-yard TD run against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard provided a much-needed spark against the New England Patriots when he scampered 68 yards for a touchdown just before halftime. The 68-yard touchdown run was the longest by a Titans player since Derrick Henry went down four weeks ago. Hilliard's touchdown...
NFL
KING-5

Barriere's 5 TD passes help E. Washington beat Portland St.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw five touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter as Eastern Washington pulled away, and the Eagles beat Portland State 42-28. Barriere was 26-of-35 passing for 320 yards. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Emerald Ridge's Andrew Boston in the first quarter and hit Monroe's Efton Chism for a 14-yard score to make it 14-14 early in the second quarter.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTRE

WATCH: Gilmer's Parker Gilow finds an opening to catch pass and run for TD

The Lumberjacks and the Brahmas went head-to-head on Friday night and we've got the highlights right here!. The Lobos keep it rolling into the next round. Week 13 Band of the Week: Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets. Updated: 9 hours ago. This isn't just some 'Jackets' buzzing. Week 13: Waskom vs....
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy