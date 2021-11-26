Needham punctuates strong senior season with strong showing in finale

BOWLING GREEN — It was somewhat poetic that the final converted field goal from jersey No. 39 was made from 39 yards out.

Talk about a moment of clarity.

Nate Needham entered the Bowling Green State University football program as a could-be. He turned into a may-be, and after completing his senior season on a high note in his final home game, he definitely was.

What was he? Elite.

In the opening moments of his usual post-game press conference, Falcons coach Scot Loeffler talked briefly about his team’s 21-10 victory in their season finale over Ohio, as per usual.

But shortly after, unprovoked, he went out of his way to praise his senior place-kicker.

“What can you say more about Nate Needham,” Loeffler said. “To watch him go from where he was to where he’s at now is unbelievable. We use him as an example right now. Our young guys have got to change, they got to step up, they got to become elite. Nate Needham wasn’t elite a year ago. He wasn’t even close. He made himself elite, and that’s what our younger guys need to see.”

Needham capped off an award-nominated season by making 4 of 5 field goals and converting on the lone extra point in outscoring Ohio by himself on Friday. Needham made field goals from 23, 43, 40, and 39 yards, including the game-sealing 39-yarder with 1:19 left that turned out to be his final make of his career. He missed from 43 yards.

“I was speechless at the end,” Needham said. “It’s something, a guy that’s been here for a while, I couldn’t be more grateful. Obviously I missed, but I couldn’t have asked for a better ending game. I missed, and the guys showed so much support, and that meant the world to me. ... Having the team as so supportive, and the staff, and the win was awesome, too. Words can’t describe it, honestly, the feeling of that kind of game.”

Needham made his 39-yarder, and when he jogged back to the sideline, he was pulled to the side by a teammate, who pointed out that his last field goal — the final field goal in the career of BGSU’s No. 39 — was made from 39 yards out.

“I was like, ‘Man, if that doesn’t say something about things happening for a reason,’” Needham said. “Just that kind of stuff, I can’t put words into it. I’m just blessed. I’m super grateful for this win and the team that is around.”

Needham was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top place-kicker in the NCAA, but was not recognized as a finalist. Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles, Michigan’s Jake Moody, and Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic are the three finalists for the award.

But greatness doesn’t need hardware to commemorate. Needham’s indelible mark left on and off the field for the program is something far greater.

“You just know it’s going in,” quarterback Matt McDonald said. “He has grown so much from his time here, and it’s really cool to see, and I’m really proud of the season that he had.”

Needham entered the season with 16 makes on 26 tries (62 percent) with a career long of 43. As a freshman, Needham made 6 of 10 attempts.

The 2021 season could not have been more opposite for the Chesterton, Ind., native. The Lou Groza Award nomination was deserved.

The Falcons’ Mr. Automatic didn’t miss a field goal until Friday. Needham made 16 consecutive kicks en route to finishing 19-for-20 on the season. He made 12 of 13 attempts from 40-plus yards, and he converted both tries from 50-plus yards out. His season long was from 52 yards at Kent State.

“He’s a game changer,” defensive captain Karl Brooks said. “he’s most definitely improved from last year to this year, but it wasn’t a surprise to me. He works his craft every day. he’s locked in to everything, and he just got better as the time went on.”

Where the road will take Needham next is to be determined, but the road that he traveled as a Falcon won’t be forgotten.

“It was the best learning experience and growth as a person I could ever ask for,” Needham said. “Obviously there were things that were tough. We lost, we got knocked down. There’s certain things, we know this program is trying to be built.

“Bowling Green has — it’s been a ride. I’m so grateful for the people that have put me in this place and have been there throughout. Absolutely blessed.”