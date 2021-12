It was only about a month ago when media rumors were snowballing that rookie head coach Nick Sirianni was overmatched, overwhelmed and on the verge of losing his locker room. But a curious thing happened— instead of ridiculing their head coach for his early playcalling struggles and pollyanna flower power coach-speak, the players kept buying into his intense focus on the fundamentals in practice. Apparently they have grown through the turbulence to believe in their coaching. They’re starting to play for this guy.

