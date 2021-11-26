Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month.

The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He also has been cited for first-offense drunken driving.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers saw Medina Dominguez run a red light in Pleasant Prairie on the afternoon of Oct. 9. When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle told police Medina Dominguez’s vehicle crossed the median and swerved into the oncoming lane.

Medina Dominguez fled on foot after the crash but sheriff’s deputies captured him, the complaint said. The driver of the other vehicle suffered bruises to his head and knee but refused to be taken to a hospital.

Medina Dominguez posted a $2,500 cash bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15. Online court records did not list his case or a defense attorney on Friday evening.

