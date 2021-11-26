‘Feed My Starving Children’ back to pack

When it comes to Halloween, Ohio University's reputation precedes itself. While the school is already infamous for its party scene, the city of Athens' annual Halloween block party brings infamous to a whole new level. The student body virtually takes over the entire town of Athens. While the weekend is enjoyable for the students of Ohio University, it does create something of an unsafe atmosphere for the local children of Athens. In order to remedy the loss of this holiday, the Residents' Action Council holds an event known as tRAC or Treat in order to give back to the community and give Athens children an opportunity to safely enjoy Halloween without getting roped into the party scene.

