ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

7 Things You Need To Know About The Honda Civic Si

By Ian Wright
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Honda Civic Si sits somewhere between the standard fun-to-drive dynamics of a standard Honda Civic and the track-ready performance of a Type R model and has come to represent a sweet spot in Honda's Civic lineup for people that want genuine sportiness in a small reliable car they can drive...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR Corolla Coming With 300 HP And Epic Styling

The verdict is pretty much unanimous. The Toyota GR Yaris is an absolutely sensational hot hatchback and probably one of the top three vehicles not sold in the United States that we'd choose to come here. Demand is exceeding supply as the combination of that peppy 1.6-liter turbo, manual gearbox, all-wheel drive, and compact size have proved irresistible to many enthusiasts. Well, something even better is on the way from Gazoo Racing in the form of a GR Corolla, expected to come in hatchback form only. Now, thanks to a leaked dealer document posted on Reddit, we know how much power this high-performance Corolla will make.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Honda Civic Si Configurator Is Live: How Would You Spec Yours?

Honda‘s newest Civic Si has landed on the brand’s official configurator, nearly a month after its unveiling. As is the case with the rest of Honda’s configurators, this one is fairly basic. To start off, there are only two trims: Si and Si HPT. The only difference between the two appears to be the tires, and as such the HPT (likely standing for High-Performance Tires) trim only starts at $200 more than the base Si’s $27,300.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Review: It's Lonely At The Top

Unfortunately, the crossover craze is far from over and continues to spawn oddities, such as the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. This second-generation model finds itself in the awkward position of having no real direct competitors on the US market. The closest ones we can think of are cars such as the Honda Civic Type R and VW Golf R. Nevertheless, this is still a full-blooded AMG product (even if it is one of the cheapest ones), which means you get excellent build quality, solid reliability, and a ton of performance. Under the hood of the 5-door Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 SUV lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder gas engine producing an impressive 382 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. We like to think of this car as a hot hatchback with a bit more junk in the trunk, and if you look at it that way, it starts to make a bit more sense.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tuned BMW M3 Is The Ultimate Four-Door Track Toy

The G80-generation BMW M3 has been a hit since it was launched. Yes, not everyone has warmed to its divisive styling, but the sedan is brilliantly engineered. From its well-sorted chassis to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing up to 503 horsepower in Competition guise, there's a lot to like. Of course, that hasn't stopped tuners like AC Schnitzer from having their way with the M3 and giving it even more power. The same goes for the M4 Coupe which has also been on the receiving end of some spectacular upgrades over the last year or so. Now, German tuner Lightweight Performance has revealed its own radical take on the iconic M3 sedan.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Si#American Honda#7 Things#Civics#Crx#Pgm Fi#Manual Transmission
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Unveils New Special Edition Blazer

The Chevrolet Blazer, which went into production in 2018, has proven to be massively popular across the globe, and Chevrolet has recorded a massive jump in sales over the past two years. Massive demand, combined with the ongoing international chip shortage, has caused serious supply issues locally, but GM China is still pushing new special edition cars into the market, and a new one has just launched there.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Is Coming With Some Tasty Updates

The Toyota Corolla is more common than the common cold, and recently celebrated 50 million international sales. This car is still an international best seller today, in both sedan and hatchback form, and Toyota continues to deliver exciting special edition packages to keep people interested. We're getting hot under the collar for what could be the most exciting Corolla ever produced; the Gazoo Racing Corolla, but on the other side of the pond, Europe is getting ready for the updated 2022 car, which promises to bring a whole host of new tech, exterior styling options, and even a new Special Edition.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Cadillac CTS-V Pop A Wheelie On 8-Second 1/4-Mile

Before the new CT5-V Blackwing arrived, the CTS-V was Cadillac's flagship performance sedan. With a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LSA from a C6 Corvette ZR1 under the hood in the second-generation model pumping out 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque, the CTS-V offered unprecedented performance for a Cadillac. Despite its...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: The Only Wagon Lexus Ever Made

The first-generation Lexus IS was rather unusual for the luxury brand. Instead of introducing a big and conservative sedan, Lexus did the exact opposite by bringing a rebadged Toyota Altezza to the US. It was the first time Lexus sold a sports sedan in this market, launching for the 2001 model year. Almost immediately it attracted buyers who understood the car's uniqueness and cool factor. But it wasn't until the 2000 model year that the wagon variant arrive. Again, it wasn't typical Lexus.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is The World's First-Ever V12 Subaru Impreza STI

We've seen loads of wild engine swaps over the years, from a BMW M6 getting a massive rotary engine to an Audi RS3-powered Volkswagen Golf R. One of the more common engine swaps sees one fit the 2JZ-GTE from the A80 Toyota Supra to, well, just about anything. That's actually how the story of today's feature began, but even one of the most legendary engines on the planet is not enough for some. For Jonathan Proulx from Canada, fitting his Subaru Impreza STI with the 3.0-liter straight-six was fun at first but eventually got a bit stale. His remedy? A 1GZ-FE V12 from a Toyota Century.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Nissan Versa Is The Cheapest Four-Door Sedan In The Country

While Nissan keeps itself busy with advanced powertrain technologies and the imminent arrival of the new Z sports car, one model has continued flying under the radar. That's none other than the Nissan Versa. Although vastly improved over the previous-generation model, the new one's biggest trump card is its high-value price tag that makes it one of the cheapest ways to get behind the wheel of a new car. The 2022 Nissan Versa is now on sale and is a carryover model with no changes. The good news is that while it has received a price hike, it's been marginal.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crossover Comparison: Mazda CX-50 Vs. Subaru Forester

Just a few short days ago, one of Japan's biggest automakers presented us with the 2023 Mazda CX-50. The new crossover is far more rugged than ever before but hasn't lost any of its style. It looks like a pretty comprehensive package, but is it the best option out there or can you find something that's even more of an all-rounder? Well, if you want rugged dependability from your crossover, the go-to choice for ages has been the Subaru Forester. It, like the Mazda, was revealed recently with updates for the new model year, but which is best? Let's find out.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Genesis G90 Has The Looks To Fight The S-Class

Genesis is rapidly expanding its lineup with new SUVs like the GV60 and GV70, but let's not forget how well Hyundai's luxury brand does sedans. The fun-to-drive G70 is one such example, but now the flagship G90 has been revealed with a thoroughly fresh design. The outgoing G90 had a stately appearance but wasn't necessarily considered beautiful. Well, the new one is a vast improvement. This is a stunning full-size sedan with the presence required to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Genesis says the new G90 is the most elegant interpretation of its Athletic Elegance design philosophy, and for once that sounds like more than just marketing speak.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Considered Only One Engine For Concept XM

The BMW Concept XM will make production. That's for certain. Speaking to the newly reinstated M division chief, Frank van Meel, at a private media event during the Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this month, CarBuzz was told the concept you're looking at it is "around 90 percent production-ready." Not...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Dyno Run Shows More Power Than Advertised

When the 11th generation Honda Civic Si debuted in October this year, the lack of a power boost compared to its predecessor was the main criticism by the automotive society. However, the new sporty model has many advantages over the previous-gen Civic Si, and it seems that the output is actually up even if the official numbers don’t claim that.
CARS
CNET

2022 Honda Civic Si first drive review: A practical, approachable performer

The 2022 Honda Civic Si arrives in dealerships this month, offering the sportiest take on the 11th-generation Civic yet -- at least, until the new Type R arrives. I had my reservations about the Si when it debuted last month; the design and on-paper performance gains seemed too conservative. But a day testing the new Civic Si around the Santa Monica Mountains has mostly disabused me of those doubts. Mostly.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Honda Civic Si: A Good Compromise Leaves Everyone Happy

You can tell a lot about a car’s priorities from its seats. Jeep Wrangler seats are hard-wearing, but comfortable enough for those lifestyle buyers. Subaru BRZ seats will hold you tight in a corner, but kill your lower back on long drives. The seats on the new Civic Si? They’re supremely comfortable, but will still keep you firmly planted as you dive into a sweeping right-hander.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy