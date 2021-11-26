7 Things You Need To Know About The Honda Civic Si

Unfortunately, the crossover craze is far from over and continues to spawn oddities, such as the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. This second-generation model finds itself in the awkward position of having no real direct competitors on the US market. The closest ones we can think of are cars such as the Honda Civic Type R and VW Golf R. Nevertheless, this is still a full-blooded AMG product (even if it is one of the cheapest ones), which means you get excellent build quality, solid reliability, and a ton of performance. Under the hood of the 5-door Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 SUV lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder gas engine producing an impressive 382 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. We like to think of this car as a hot hatchback with a bit more junk in the trunk, and if you look at it that way, it starts to make a bit more sense.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO