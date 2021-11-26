Cumin and cinnamon: a world of difference when it comes to pie

When you hear the word "pie," your thoughts might automatically turn to the iconic classic — apple pie — or perhaps a slightly less ubiquitous pie such as cherry, blueberry, pecan, or pumpkin. But there is an entire subsect of pie often ignored: savory pies. A comfort food favorite that has nourished generations, savory pies are hearty, relatively nutritious, and absolutely delectable. Their flaky, butter pie crust is typically stuffed with a stew of sorts that often contains meats and vegetables. Of all the varieties, the two savory pies that often garner the most attention are probably chicken pot pie and shepherd's pie. While the two are sometimes conflated, there are actually myriad differences that can help distinguish between the delicious pies.
