ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QW2K6_0d7eLEid00
Shooting at NC mall Police in Durham, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (kali9/iStock, File)

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday.

Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.

“The shooting … occurred between two groups that knew each other,” the chief said. “Those individuals, following the shooting, the majority of them fled, however, we have one person that is being detained and we do have several witnesses.”

The three people injured were struck by ricochet from one of the rounds, Andrews said. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

Three other people also were injured while evacuating the mall, according to the chief.

Andrews said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, although she did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

“This group of people … they actually did know each other,” she said. “This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately just began firing.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

“There are several people that we want to be able to locate and speak with,” Andrews said. “We will be making several arrests, I’m certain, during the course of this investigation.”

In a post on Twitter, police asked people to stay away from the area and added, “There is no further threat at the mall.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina police officer kills man wielding machete

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina police officer shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a machete and yelled at officers to kill him, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Sgt. R.T. Phillips shot Adam McKnight, 33, after Phillips and other officers attempted to disarm him, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. McKnight also asked officers, including Phillips, to shoot and kill him. The confrontation began Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a call that a man was threatening the occupants of a home.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials confirm one man died in Rock Hill fire

ROCK HILL, N.C. — A man died in a Wednesday morning fire in Rock Hill, officials said. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to a home on McGill Street near Cherry shortly after 9 a.m. Officials said 23-year-old James Roberson died in the fire. [ ALSO READ: House fire north...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: Lumberton man charged with fatally shooting 3

LUMBERTON, N.C. — (AP) — Authorities in southeastern North Carolina say that a Lumberton man has been arrested after they say he fatally shot three people. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shootings occurred Friday evening. The sheriff’s office said that Dekota Ray Locklear, 23,...
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#Dpd
WSOC Charlotte

Baltimore shooting: 7 people injured, including teen

BALTIMORE — Seven people, including a 16-year-old, were wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said. None of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. At about 3:35 p.m. EST, police received a call about a shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSOC Charlotte

Jury awards $2.1 million to woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman who said she was falsely accused of shoplifting by retail giant Walmart has been awarded $2.1 million by a jury. In a lawsuit filed against Walmart, Lesleigh Nurse said she was stopped and accused of trying to steal groceries even though she had already paid, The Associated Press reported. The case against her was dismissed, but she continued to get letters threatening her with legal action if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Indiana porch collapse kills pizza delivery man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A pizza delivery driver in Indiana died after a porch collapsed on him while he was making a delivery. Police in Connersville, Indiana, said William Fields fell through the collapsed porch and was then pinned by debris, The Associated Press reported. Fields was working for Pizza King...
INDIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Mom and 7-year-old rescued from burning home thanks to dog barking

CHICAGO — A man and his pit bull raced into action during a fire and have been credited with saving lives. Renaldo Vera told The Chicago Tribune that his dog, Chicago, wouldn’t stop barking and that was what alerted him to screaming outside and glass breaking. Without knowing who needed help, he ran into action, helping to pull two people from a burning building.
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy