Longmeadow business owner organizes GoFundMe for businesses impacted by plaza fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said Monday, while Maxwell’s lawyers said she was being made a scapegoat for a man’s bad behavior as the British socialite’s sex trafficking trial got underway in New York.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed...
CNN says it will conduct a "thorough review" of documents showing the role prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo played in advising his brother Andrew, the former governor of New York, as the Democrat defended himself from accusations of sexual misconduct. News of the internal review came hours after the New York...
The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will lay out the case for reversing the precedent set by Roe v. Wade on the eve of Supreme Court arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In remarks at the National Press Club, obtained in advance...
Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling that reversed Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault. Cosby had served more than two years of a 10-year sentence when the state's highest court tossed the conviction in June, saying it agreed with former prosecutor Bruce Castor that a promise from his office prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.
Washington – A federal judge in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from implementing its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers in 10 states, finding the administration overstepped its authority in ordering employees at a range of health care facilities to get their shots. U.S. District Judge...
