It was the third Eli hiding place we found on packing day. As we boxed up our old house for the move to the Branson area, we began to uncover Eli’s various hiding spots around the house for some of his items. The items usually had no connection we could figure out, but we knew for Eli there had to be some connection. For example, in one cubby hole in a cabinet we found a picture of a golf course taken from a magazine, an empty Skittles wrapper, two dice, and a pencil. We’re assuming it was some kind of game Eli cooked up.

BRANSON, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO