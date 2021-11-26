ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi murder suspect escapes from hospital, is on the run, police say

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi murder suspect who was hospitalized after being shot managed to escape his hospital guard Friday morning.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, a Meridian murder suspect who escaped from Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Hopkins was in the hospital after being shot two weeks ago in the City of Moss Point. The shooting is under investigation by Moss Point Police.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Hopkins told a deputy Friday morning he had to use the restroom and somehow escaped.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel in Pascagoula shows Hopkins changing out of his hospital gown into a black hoodie with a fleur de lis blanket wrapped around his waist.

The sheriff says he got the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel parking lot.

The sheriff says after Hopkins was shot, Meridian Police notified the sheriff’s department that he is a suspect in two murders in that city. Meridian also has 13 warrants on Hopkins for various charges. The sheriff says Hopkins is also wanted in Gulfport on drug charges.

There will be an internal investigation how Hopkins escaped. Local law enforcement is assisting in the search for Hopkins. He is six feet, two inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and considered dangerous. If anyone sees him, please call the department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Comments / 30

Hope Parker
3d ago

this is like the 3rd escape from hospital I've heard in the last year with a murder suspect. get it together Mississippi.

Reply
15
WomenLockedUp: Before&After
3d ago

Of course he’s Considered dangerous he’s a murder suspect!!🥸🥸🤓

Reply
14
Magnolia State Live

Missing Mississippi man found dead in Washington State, deputies report

A Mississippi man who was reported missing after police found his car abandoned after an apparent accident in Washington State has been found dead. Sheriff’s deputies in Kittitas County report that search crews found the body of Andrew Morgan, 30, on Sunday, approximately half a mile from where his vehicle had been found after what appeared to be a minor accident 12 days ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Police question FedEx driver after hundreds of packages found in Alabama woods

The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area north of Alabama’s most populous city have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday. As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tragic holiday: Mississippi troopers respond to 195 vehicle accidents, 5 people killed in 3 crashes

Five people were killed on Mississippi highways over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. During the Thanksgiving holiday — between 6 a.m. Wednesday and midnight Sunday, troopers responded to 195 crashes. Three of those crashes involved three fatal accidents, where five people were killed. In...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
