ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GUIDE: 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

WWLP 22News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all the Black Friday Shopping, plenty of people will...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Shipping deadlines for UPS, USPS, FedEx approaching

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Shipping and receiving companies are encouraging consumers to ship holiday gifts as early as possible this year. The owner of The UPS Store in Fitchburg, Melissa Ross, says they’ve seen a 17% increase in customers shipping items early compared to last year and because of supply chain issues, she recommends others follow suit.
FITCHBURG, WI
WOWK 13 News

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift for employees is best? When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Christmas#Deadlines#Black Friday#The Black Friday Shopping
peakofohio.com

Shipping Deadlines for Christmas Gifts Using Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS

The United States Postal Service (USPS) urges people to make sure letters and packages are in the mail by specific dates to be delivered by Christmas. Using USPS retail ground, the item must be shipped by Wednesday, December 15, 2021, to arrive before Christmas. Gifts sent through the post office should be sent by Friday, December 17, 2021, if citizens want to take advantage of first-class mailing. Priority mail should be sent by Saturday, December 18, 2021, to arrive at its destination by Christmas. Shoppers shipping by priority mail express should drop packages off at their local post office by Thursday, December 23, 2021.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News 12

Guide: Holiday Events in Connecticut

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Whether it is a tree or menorah lighting or a winter festival, here is a guide to some fun, holiday events. Check before heading out, as times and dates are subject to change. NOTE: All events are subject to change. Please...
CONNECTICUT STATE
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

The Best Cyber Week Pet Deals For Saving Big on Your Furry, Four-Legged Friends

Cyber Week is officially here, a.k.a the ultimate day of savings for anything you want to buy, and everyone you want to buy for. Whether you’re buying that giant new OLED smart TV your dad has been eyeing, that luxe weighted blanket for your mom, or any number of new tech gadgets for your siblings, Cyber Week is almost guaranteed to bring about some sort of discount. The best Cyber Week deals come in all shapes and sizes, for giftees of all types, including smaller, furrier ones. In the midst of all your holiday shopping, don’t forget about your pets! The...
PET SERVICES
CBS Minnesota

Tips On Protecting Packages From Porch Thieves This Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shoppers are estimated to spend more than $11 billion on Cyber Monday. As shoppers take advantage of holiday deals, so are thieves, targeting package deliveries. Laura Coyle was on a conference call at home when someone snatched a package from her steps in broad daylight in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. “I was indignant, because it was just such a despicable crime,” Coyle said. Her doorbell camera didn’t deter the thief, nor did her dog who was sleeping at the time. “Because of the mask and hoodie, I feel like they were prepared for evading,” Coyle said. The package thief got away...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
The Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: Tasty appetizers are a must for holiday parties

This month will be filled with get-togethers at which tasty hors d’oeuvres are enjoyed instead of full meals.  One of the most popular is Spinach Artichoke Dip. You can purchase the cold version of this already made, but what could taste better than making it at home and serving it warm and melty from the oven? It is easy to make and to pop into the oven, but if you want to avoid the “day of” cooking, put it together the day before and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Cyber Monday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Fitness Gear and More (Updating)

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season continues with Cyber Monday. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are slashing prices even deeper on popular gifting categories such as tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and more, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Most brick-and-mortar retail chains are also offering same- or next-day in-store or curbside pickup for Black Friday and Cyber Monday online orders, and many are also extending their return policies to accommodate shoppers’ busy holiday schedules. Big-box store chains such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart also have same-day delivery through services such as Shipt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Win at Holiday Shopping In 2021 With the 40 Best Personalized Gifts

How can you ensure you’ll give a gift that’s like nothing they’ve ever received before? That’s easy — make it personalized. Think back to the best gifts you’ve ever received. We’re willing to bet that your favorites weren’t body lotions or gift certificates. They were likely well thought out gifts meant just for you. Knowing what your friends and family like most is the key to great gift-giving. An easy way to make the perfect present even better is shopping the best personalized gifts, especially around the holidays. Personalization is the thoughtful twist that makes a nice gift nicer. When you personalize an item with...
SHOPPING
WANE 15

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy