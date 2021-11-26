Live coverage: Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Okposo (5) Boston Bruins Goals: Bergeron (7), Coyle (6), Pastrnak (6), Reilly (2), Hall (5) During the first period, Boston fired 22 shots on net to only 8 for Buffalo which was indictive of the one-sided period. The Sabres, to their credit, were staying with the Bruins throughout the early part of the first period, and even took the lead on a nice Kyle Okposo wrist shot. However, that only appeared to wake up the Bruins, who just simply changed gears while the Sabres, quite frankly, did not.
Comments / 0