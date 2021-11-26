ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Live coverage: Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. in KeyBank...

buffalonews.com

Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sidney Crosby's return to the ice was anticlimactic for the Penguins in their most recent game against their rivals, the Capitals. Crosby came back from COVID-19 protocols for the first time since Nov. 3. He and eight other teammates as well as the head coach all missed time after a breakout on the team. Crosby also missed time at the beginning of the year after undergoing offseason surgery.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Announce Several Roster Moves Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Montreal Canadiens have been battling the injury bug a bit lately and it has caused them to make several roster moves this evening. The team is getting set to take on the New York Rangers and looking to improve upon their awful 4-11-2 start to the season. They will be looking to a new goaltender to try and help them out.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Arber Xhekaj Has Terrific Return From Suspension

Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj was one of the top storylines of training camp. Canadiens training camp was a lengthy affair, and it can start to feel like it is really dragging on after a week or so. Fortunately, there were a couple of cool unexpected developments that kept our attention.
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Three Trades the Habs Could Make To Shake Things Up

The Montreal Canadiens start to the 2021-22 season has been a disastrous one. A five game losing streak without being able to average a goal per game to begin a season is not ideal. It hasn’t gotten much better over the past ten or so games either. The Canadiens have...
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Why Habs Fans Need to Cheer For The Carolina Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens clearly set off a bit of a rivalry when they signed Sebastian Aho to an offer sheet two years ago. The Hurricanes matched the offer and said they were just fine with it. In fact, they said it made their jobs much easier and it didn’t bother them at all that the Canadiens tried to poach their young, star centre with a bonus-laden contract offer.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield Returns and Mattias Norlinder Debuts

The Montreal Canadiens 4-12-2 start to the new season has pretty much eliminated their chances of making a postseason run. They showed last season that just getting in would give them a chance to make some noise, so seeding doesn’t really matter all that much. However, finishing in a playoff spot does matter and it already looks like the Habs are toast.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Still Waiting For Christian Dvorak to Provide Value

The Montreal Canadiens were put in a tricky spot in the summer when they chose not to rush to re-sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi. We all know what happened as the young Finnish centre was a restricted free agent and signed a one-year $6.1 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Habs took their time, and eventually elected not to match the offer which resulted in the Canadiens getting first and third round picks for Kotkaniemi.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Scratching Michael Pezzetta Not Going to Wake Up Habs

The Montreal Canadiens are off to one of their worst starts ever and are coming off their worst performance of their terrible season. The Canadiens lost again Thursday night, but this time it was a completely lifeless 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team looked awful offensively and completely uninterested defensively. Looking lifeless is about as embarrassing as it can get for an NHL team.
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: How to Rebuild Organization in Three Easy Steps

The Montreal Canadiens bounced back from an embarrassing Thursday night effort with a convincing win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. A 6-3 victory over a mediocre Preds club ins’t enough to cover the stink that is the 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens. That game was the team’s 20th of the season and just their 5th win.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Send Down Cayden Primeau

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau has been re-assigned to the Laval Rocket this evening. Primeau was called up when Jake Allen was injured with a concussion against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 13th. Allen was pulled from that game by the concussion spotter and clearly it was the right call as he missed the past week with the injury.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Poll: How Should The Montreal Canadiens Handle This Season?

The Montreal Canadiens are one of just three teams that have already hit the 20-game benchmark this season. Their campaign is already a quarter complete – and they have 12 points to show for it. The reigning Stanley Cup finalists are tied for 31st in the NHL with a .300 record in what can only be described as a nightmare start to the year. The team is spending beyond the salary cap on a roster chock full of long-term contracts for players in the primes of their careers. They certainly did not expect to be in this spot, especially after last season’s playoff success. So where do the Canadiens go from here?
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Plethora of Players About Ready to Return From Injury

The Montreal Canadiens can’t blame injuries for their terrible start to the season, but it hasn’t helped having so many key players out of the lineup. Joel Edmundson has not played a game yet and Mike Hoffman, Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak, Jake Allen and Cedric Paquette are all battling injuries at the moment as well.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: It Might Be Time to Call Up Laurent Dauphin

Montreal Canadiens losses are piling up quickly and they really have no answers at this time. They did finally get a win on Saturday night, and scored six goals that night, but that would be an outlier game for this season. The Canadiens were 4-13-2 heading into that game and...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Bruins Thump Sabres 5-1 in Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Okposo (5) Boston Bruins Goals: Bergeron (7), Coyle (6), Pastrnak (6), Reilly (2), Hall (5) During the first period, Boston fired 22 shots on net to only 8 for Buffalo which was indictive of the one-sided period. The Sabres, to their credit, were staying with the Bruins throughout the early part of the first period, and even took the lead on a nice Kyle Okposo wrist shot. However, that only appeared to wake up the Bruins, who just simply changed gears while the Sabres, quite frankly, did not.
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Three Players Most Responsible For Habs Awful Record

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season coming off the high of a Stanley Cup Final appearance just a few short months ago. A busy, and unspectacular, offseason, would have left most fans believing the team might get off to a less than ideal start. The team lost Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to free agency. Shea Weber was injured and out for the entire season. Carey Price and Joel Edmundson were due to miss the beginning of the year as well.
NHL
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Sabres' dog, Rick, has breakfast with veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Sabres' new buddy, Rick, had a busy day Friday. Western New York Heroes tweeted that Rick had a long morning meeting local veterans for breakfast. Then, he had a date with the team at the KeyBank Center. Rick is a rescue from the SPCA...
BUFFALO, NY

