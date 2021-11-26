ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dores Stun Scarlet Knights

vucommodores.com
 4 days ago

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Vanderbilt's intense defensive...

vucommodores.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
vucommodores.com

Five for Friday: Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt plays its final game of the 2021 season when it heads three hours East to face rival Tennessee at 2:45 p.m. CT Saturday. The Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) are on a six-game losing streak as they prepare to face the Volunteers for the 116th time. Vandy dropped a 31-17 contest last week at No. 10 Ole Miss, a contest in which it trailed 24-9 at halftime.
TENNESSEE STATE
NHL

Preview: Canes at Golden Knights

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 11-2-0 (22 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 13. Golden Knights Record: 9-6-0 (18 Points, T-4th - Pacific Division) Golden Knights Last Game: 7-4 Win over the Vancouver Canucks...
NHL
247Sports

Five-star center Baye Fall updates recruitment

Five-star center Baye Fall is beginning to look at visits as he starts his junior season at Denver Prep Academy. Fall is currently being recruited hard by Arkansas, USC, Auburn among others and plans on taking visits to Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas at some point during the year. “I haven't...
EDUCATION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five candidates to replace Mike Bobo

Bryan Harsin finally pulled the trigger. Auburn has fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a pathetic showing from his offense in the month of November. Auburn has scored a combined 15 second-half points in the last five games. Bobo has bumped up Auburn’s averages by a small margin as opposed...
North Platte Post

Knights charge by Panthers

Story and photo By Daniel Stinman - Area Director of Marketing and Public Information. North Platte, Neb. – The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team returned home to take on York College on Monday evening. North Platte surged from the start easily capitalizing on early offensive possessions to cruise to a 96-42 victory.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Host Scarlet Knights Thursday in Gavitt Tipoff Games Showdown

CHICAGO – Following a pair of impressive wins over Coppin State and Central Michigan to start the 2021-22 season, the DePaul Blue Demons welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Wintrust Arena on Thursday night. The game wraps up this season's edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences.
CHICAGO, IL

