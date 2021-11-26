Dores Stun Scarlet Knights

Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
It didn't take long after Lincoln Riley, who spent five seasons at the helm of Oklahoma's football program, accepted the head coaching job at Southern California for talk of Brent Venables being a strong (...)
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari went around the locker room at halftime and picked on just about everyone. His harshest criticism was directed toward star forward Nick Richards. “Nick, you are so bad right now,” Calipari recalled. “We’re not going away from you, so you can either...
If the reports are true that the LSU Tigers are going to hire Brian Kelly and pay him upwards of $15 million/year as their head coach, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban may have also just automatically received a raise. When Saban signed a contract extension to stay in Tuscaloosa...
Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
If Notre Dame makes the College Football Playoff, the Fighting Irish will do so without Brian Kelly. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick confirmed Tuesday that Kelly, who is headed to LSU in a shocking turn of events, will not coach the Irish in any form of postseason appearance. “No,...
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt plays its final game of the 2021 season when it heads three hours East to face rival Tennessee at 2:45 p.m. CT Saturday. The Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) are on a six-game losing streak as they prepare to face the Volunteers for the 116th time. Vandy dropped a 31-17 contest last week at No. 10 Ole Miss, a contest in which it trailed 24-9 at halftime.
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 11-2-0 (22 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 13. Golden Knights Record: 9-6-0 (18 Points, T-4th - Pacific Division) Golden Knights Last Game: 7-4 Win over the Vancouver Canucks...
Five-star center Baye Fall is beginning to look at visits as he starts his junior season at Denver Prep Academy. Fall is currently being recruited hard by Arkansas, USC, Auburn among others and plans on taking visits to Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas at some point during the year. “I haven't...
Bryan Harsin finally pulled the trigger. Auburn has fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a pathetic showing from his offense in the month of November. Auburn has scored a combined 15 second-half points in the last five games. Bobo has bumped up Auburn’s averages by a small margin as opposed...
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Story and photo By Daniel Stinman - Area Director of Marketing and Public Information. North Platte, Neb. – The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team returned home to take on York College on Monday evening. North Platte surged from the start easily capitalizing on early offensive possessions to cruise to a 96-42 victory.
Rutgers football enters Saturday's Week 12 game at Penn State, a noon ET kickoff, on the verge of bowl eligibility. While the Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) are struggling after they lost four of their past five, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano is not overlooking them. "Big challenge...
CHICAGO – Following a pair of impressive wins over Coppin State and Central Michigan to start the 2021-22 season, the DePaul Blue Demons welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Wintrust Arena on Thursday night. The game wraps up this season's edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences.
