Milwaukee, WI

MKE Black launches fundraising campaign

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
MKE Black is launching its end-of-the-year fundraiser for 2021 to raise donations and awareness for Black-owned businesses around Milwaukee.

MKE Black was launched in 2019 as a volunteer-run non-profit group dedicated to advancing Black culture and community in Milwaukee. There are a number of ways to contribute to the campaign, including donating online, buying beer at a fundraiser in December, and more.

“MKE Black makes it possible for black-owned businesses to accelerate their ability to connect to resources, and simultaneously empowers each of us day to day to make a conscious decision to support Black folks,” said Ayrton Bryan, MKE Black’s Director of Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives.

To donate online, head to the MKE Black website .

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

