There are 100,000 to 200,000 ACL tears in the United States each year and experts say that those numbers are rising in epidemic proportions. Dr. Pietropaoli and his team at Victory Sports Medicine and Orthopedics are combating this issue. Just last month, they performed a groundbreaking ACL repair surgery. It was the first of its kind in the United States.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO