NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city will continually reserve one bed in its jail for Berea prisoners from Jan. 1 through the end of March, under a three-month test program. Berea will pay North Royalton $14,000 -- or about $4,667 a month -- to reserve the bed. That breaks down to about $155 per prisoner per day -- about $30 more than other cities pay to house prisoners in the North Royalton jail.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO