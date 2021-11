REGIONAL A 13-year-old Concord boy was arrested on Nov. 28 following a vehicle chase through Antioch that ended on Main Street in Oakley. The stolen vehicle that the boy was driving, which was spotted by police on L Street near Sycamore Drive in Antioch, led authorities through Antioch and into Oakley, according to a statement by Antioch police Nov. 28. After driving over the center median during the chase, the vehicle crashed into a decorative boulder in the Starbucks parking lot in the 2100 block of Main Street in Oakley.

