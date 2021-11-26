ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Black Friday not drawing big crowds of shoppers to local stores

By Alex Howard
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – For many, Black Friday means heading out and hitting up department stores in search of some big-ticket items for sale. But this year is different than past years.

Sam Denning was one of many shoppers at Target on Friday, leaving with a cart full, something he expected. But what he didn’t expect was how easy and quick it would be for him to get in and out.

“I came here to return something, there was nobody in line,” Dennings said. “It’s nowhere near as gangbusters as it used to be.”

Roberto Acosta from Target spoke after helping customers bring two TVs out to their car, saying online shopping has changed the game.

“People still like to come and see it in person, grab it in person,” Acosta said. “You know how it is, opening your presents on Christmas Day. You like to have it in your hands. But online shopping does take a little bit away.”

In years past, he’s seen long lines of people hoping to get the first shot at department store deals, but now it seems like other dates are drawing more attention.

“Then I think there’s also Cyber Monday coming up, so that takes away from some of the business I think,” said Terry Koller, another shopper from Naples.

