ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

3View: No. 23 Louisiana to Host ULM in Regular Season Finale

By Louisiana Athletics
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJmVn_0d7eIa7Y00

ULM (4-7) at Louisiana (10-1)
Game Time: 3:00 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: ESPN1420

After a 42-14 victory over Liberty in Lynchburg last week, No. 23 Louisiana Football will welcome ULM to Cajun Field for its final home game of the 2021 regular season. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Prior to the regular-season finale, the program will honor 19 members of its senior class. This year's class has led the team to a 38-12 record over the last four seasons.

The Ragin' Cajuns clinched their third straight 10 win season last Saturday. A win in this week's contest would match the program record for single-season victories (11).

Additionally, Louisiana is attempting to remain unbeaten against Sun Belt Conference teams this season. An undefeated league record would also mark a first for the program while a member of the conference.

The Ragin Cajuns have been perfect in league play just on time in their history, posting a 5-0 mark in the Gulf States Conference play during the 1970 season.

Under Head Coach Billy Napier, Louisiana is a perfect 15-0 against teams in the western division.

On Sunday, the Ragin' Cajuns were tabbed 23rd in both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The in-state opponents have met 55 times previously, with Louisiana holding a 30-25 advantage in the all-time series. Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns posted their highest margin of victory in a 70-20 road route on Nov. 28.

ULM enters the contest with a 4-7 record on the year, including a 2-5 mark in conference play, and is coming off a 27-14 loss at LSU.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Maggard announces some details of Napier transition

UL's Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Bryan Maggard, posted a letter that provides some details about the departure of Head Football Coach Billy Napier today. Yesterday it was announced that Napier has accepted the job to be head football coach for the University of Florida after leading the Ragin Cajuns for four years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Sun, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
KATC News

3View: Tigers Set to Host No. 15 Texas A&M on Senior Night

Texas A&M (8-3) at LSU (5-6) A win away from becoming bowl eligible, it will also be Senior Night for 19 Tigers with hopes to be sent out the right way with a win. In fact, some history is set to be made, as senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus is on track to play his 60th game in an LSU uniform — the most games ever played in program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulm#American Football#Host Ulm#Espnu Radio#Ragin#Sun Belt Conference#The Ragin Cajuns#Ap#Lsu#Breaking News
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy