‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast Reuniting for New Christmas Movie: How and When to Watch

By Courtney Blackann
 3 days ago
“The Brady Bunch” delighted audiences everywhere for years. And now fans can get excited over a new Christmas special. The cast is reuniting as a gift to us all this holiday season. And since the Lifetime Network really knows how to get us excited, the Christmas special will air as a...

Hate Nazi Democraps.
2d ago

Hollywood has no brains anymore. Just remake of old shows. Now that's a group I would like to see canceled

Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
Anne Frank
Marla Sokoloff
Mike Lookinland
Susan Olsen
Sherwood Schwartz
Haylie Duff
Haylie Duff Gathers a Slew of Brady Bunch Stars in PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas Trailer

Here's the story of a lovely lady... who thought she was going to spend the holidays with her boyfriend at her favorite resort. In the exclusive trailer for the new Lifetime Christmas movie, PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas, we get a taste of the chaos that ensues when that lady, Emma (Haylie Duff), and her man, Liam (Aaron O'Connell), bring their families together.
Entertainment Weekly

These are the top 20 Christmas movies ever

If the thought of seeing Tim Allen in a squishy fat suit makes you dream of sugarplums, this is the film for you. The Home Improvement star accidentally kills Santa and has to take his place. It's no It's a Wonderful Life, but it has its moments. Plus, there's Judge Reinhold!
Outsider.com

Henry Winkler’s Hallmark Christmas Movie Will Fill You With Holiday Spirit

Outsiders, what’s a Christmas season without a Henry Winkler sighting? Trust us, you’ll want to check out this movie. Winkler was part of the cast of The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. It’s an oldish movie, given that it was made in 2008. But Hallmark loves to rerun it. The movie was on Sunday afternoon and it has three more airings between now and the end of the year. Its next airing is primetime, Nov. 29.
metv.com

This is why Susan Olsen skipped the Brady Christmas movie

When Susan Olsen didn’t show up for A Very Brady Christmas in 1988, a rumor began circulating that the former child star was dead. Olsen heard a lot of rumors after she disappeared from the spotlight, none of them true, but the death rumor was hard to shake. Instead of...
heraldsun.com

What to watch Sunday: New Hallmark Christmas movie is ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion

Five More Minutes (6 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This movie inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes” premiered Saturday night, but if you missed it, you have another chance. It’s about a woman’s Christmas wish being answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie (and song), including when it will repeat and how to find the channel.
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Throws It Back To ‘a Brady Family Moment’ with Former Costars

On Wednesday night, The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight posted a throwback photo of the six Brady children together and all grown up from just a couple years ago. The classic television show only aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974. While the sitcom didn’t have critical success while on-air, it later became a staple of TV viewing in syndication. Multiple generations of fans have grown up loving The Brady Bunch, and that’s why interest in the show still stands to this day.
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
startattle.com

An Unexpected Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon. Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison is the director of the feature film Deadly Sins and several television movies and television series including The Collector, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Rogue Files: Reparation. He has also directed numerous Hallmark television movies including Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, six movies for Hailey Dean Mysteries film series, Christmas at Dollywood, Chateau Christmas, It Was Always You, and A Christmas Treasure. Startattle.com – An Unexpected Christmas 2021.
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Hallmark’s The Christmas Contest Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Paula Elle, Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Contest’ is a romantic drama movie that follows Lara, a business consultant, and her ex-lover and retired baseball star, Ben. After a long time, the duo meets each other when they decide to compete in a Christmas contest hosted by the local Denver television station. The prize money won by the winner will be donated to the charity of their choosing. Ben plans to help the local youth sports team with the money so that it helps his failing career, while Lara, on the other hand, desires to do something for the local senior center, which her mother attends regularly.
Simplemost

When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
