AMMON — A local family is hoping the thieves who stole their Polaris RZR and trailer will have a change of heart this holiday season. Lexsie Howard tells EastIdahoNews.com she and her husband Blake Antis had just bought a Polaris RZR and trailer a few months ago for their family. It was new enough that they hadn’t had time yet to insure the vehicle.

AMMON, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO