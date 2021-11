Freeform has announced the premiere dates for two of its comedy series. Single Drunk Female will premiere with two episodes January 20. The new series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink who is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. It will regularly air at 10:30 out of the midseason premiere of grown-ish when it returns January 27 at 10.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO