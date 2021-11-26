ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul orders boost to hospital capacity ahead of new variant

cnycentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced an executive order aimed at boosting hospital capacity ahead of a potential winter...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where COVID-19 Is Spreading At Alarming Rates in New York State

Could some New Yorkers see COVID-19 restrictions or even shutdowns soon? Some areas of New York State are experiencing alarming increases in their COVID-19 positivity rates. The crazy thing is, New York City, the most populated city in the state and country, is not one of them. Somehow, the place with the most people and most potential for recurring spread, has managed to do what less densely-populated areas can't. New York City's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Saturday, November 20, 2021, is 1.60 percent. The statewide average is 3.77 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Power 93.7 WBLK

90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Cruel’ New York Bill Could Deny COVID Treatment If Unvaccinated

One New York politician wants to deny COVID coverage to New Yorkers who refused to get vaccinated. Dutchess County's Executive called the bill "cruel" and wrong." On Tuesday, Democratic New York State Legislator Pat Burke announced he is introducing a bill that would allow insurance providers to deny coverage for COVID treatment if the person receiving the COVID treatment refused to get vaccinated.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Omicron#Covid 19
boropark24.com

COVID is Rising in New York state: AG James Blames Gov. Hochul

New York’s Department of Health (DOH) revealed that COVID-19 is rising once again in the state, which showed that in the last two weeks, the positivity rate has increased by 52% hospitalizations across the state have increased by 11%. On Sunday, the state’s DOH reported that the seven-day case positivity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy