ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zion Williamson Cleared for Basketball Activities For First Time Since Summer

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCWjg_0d7eHR5g00

Zion Williamson has been cleared for full basketball activities after recovering from a fractured foot, the Pelicans announced Friday.

The forward was cleared 10 days ago to participate in contact drills and one-on-one workouts. He underwent imaging on Wednesday, and was later medically cleared. A date for his return to in-game action has yet to be determined.

"Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression toward returning to play," the Pelicans said in a press release. "An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined."

The 21-year-old broke his foot this summer during a workout and has yet to make his season debut. The 2021 NBA All-Star dealt with injuries in his first two seasons in the league. In his rookie season, Williamson played just 24 games while playing 61 games in his second year.

"He had a fractured right foot that was repaired surgically," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said during media day in September, per ESPN. "His timeline should get him back on the court in time for the regular season. That would be our hope and our view. And we're very optimistic about what that looks like."

Last season, the former Duke standout averaged 27 points per game while shooting 61.1% from the floor, but the campaign ended early for him after a finger injury.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson cleared to participate in contact drills for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson underwent offseason foot surgery, has missed the start of the 2021-22 NBA season and was ruled out for at least an additional two to three weeks back at the start of November. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson is cleared to take part...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
Yardbarker

What does the future hold for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to put their young star, Zion Williamson, in a prime position to win games. Though they drafted him only two years ago, there remains reason to have doubts about the organization. This is all based on their efforts to build around him thus far.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether he can last in the league.
NBA
WDSU

Zion Williamson likely out until December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Pelicans#Espn
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
NBA
The Spun

Pelicans Announce Major Update On Zion Williamson

On Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans fans finally received a positive update on former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Fans haven’t seen Williamson on the floor in quite some time. Despite some concerning offseason reports, it sounds like he’ll be back on the court in the very near future.
NBA
NBC Sports

Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return

Zion Williamson is getting closer to a return to the court. Someday. The Pelicans announced that Williamson — who has been out all of training camp and the start of the season following foot surgery — “has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources, and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson can’t save disastrous season

The New Orleans Pelicans are an absolute enigma. They are currently 2-14 on the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for their misery. It’s extremely weird to see a team with this much talent performing this poorly. Looking up and down the roster, they have enough talent to be a decent NBA team, in theory.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Pelicans changing their approach with Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has yet to play a game for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He has been nursing a foot injury that required surgery over the summer. As the season got underway, reports piled in detailing his various health issues. One of the most common claims was that the Pelicans forward weighed over 300 lbs this offseason.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chet Holmgren is the best NBA prospect since Zion Williamson

Gonzaga Center Chet Holmgren has shown NBA Scouts and college basketball fans why he’s the best player in the country. He has unique size and runs the floor extremely well for someone as big as he is. Chet Holmgren might be the best college prospect that we have seen since Zion Williamson. There are some questions about his outside shot but it has improved the last few years of his young career. If he can get that to a 30 to 33% mark in the NBA, he has the chance to be the best big man in the NBA for many years to come.
NBA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson clears major hurdle amid imminent return from injury

The New Orleans Pelicans got a major boost on Friday after it was revealed that Zion Williamson has cleared a major hurdle in his road to recovery. The Pelicans released an official statement via NBA.com stating that Williamson has now been cleared to participate in full team activities as he closes in on his highly-anticipated return to action. It was also reported that Zion participated in 4-on-4 full-court practice on Friday as he continues to build up his fitness.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson Finally Gets Some Good News

Zion Williamson got foot surgery during the offseason and since that time, it has been up in the air as to when he will return to the floor. The New Orleans Pelicans continuously gave out optimistic timelines although as time continued to move forward, they decided to scrap that altogether. Over recent weeks, concerns about Zion's conditioning and weight were brought to the surface, and fans were very worried that he could be out for much longer than anticipated.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy