One of the Capital Region's most popular parks is getting ready to add a beautiful stretch of land along the Hudson River. One of the best things about living in Upstate New York is the natural wonders we have at our doorstep, From the Catskills to the Adirondacks and all points around and in between there are plenty of amazing outdoor spaces to explore and enjoy. Even if you are a city dweller, the beauty and splendor of nature is only a short trip away for anyone to really go Country!

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO