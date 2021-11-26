Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73

When/where: 12:30 p.m. Central time, Friday, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About Dayton (2-3): DaRon Holmes scored 15 points while Elijah Weaver and Malachi Smith had 14 apiece in the Flyers’ 76-60 first-round ESPN Events Invitational victory over Miami on Thursday. Weaver is a transfer from USC. Dayton’s defense held Miami to 13 points the first 10 minutes on 29% shooting. Miami was held scoreless for a 5:19 stretch in which the Hurricanes missed eight straight shots. Former KU guard Charlie Moore of Miami scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting. He was 0-for-4 from three with three steals, two assists and a turnovers. … Anthony Grant is 80-45 in five years at Dayton. … Dayton has defeated UIC (64-54) and Miami and lost to UMass-Lowell (59-58), Lipscomb (78-59) and Austin Peay (87-81). … Dayton won the ESPN Events Invitational in 2011 and placed second in 2015. … The Flyers were picked to finish fifth in the 14-team Atlantic 10. … Forwards Toumani Camara and Mustapha Amzil were both named to the A-10’s preseson all-league third team. … Camara is a transfer from the University of Georgia. … All Dayton home games are sold out this season.

