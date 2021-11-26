ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

“Elton Jim’s” Black Friday show

wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his Black Friday show, Jim Turano talks about the...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

‘Elton Jim’ talks The Beatles: Get Back on Disney Plus

“Elton Jim” Jim Turano speaks with Beatles fan Jay Fontanetta about the new Disney Plus series The Beatles: Get Back. The two discuss the first two episodes of the show and the never-before-seen footage. You can listen to Turano’s Podcast “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC” HERE.
MUSIC
MetroTimes

Detroit-based Haus of Sy to host fashion show on Black Friday

There's chance if you were paying attention to Detroit's summer '21 streetwear trends, you likely spotted someone with a Haus of Sy circle logo bag while out for cocktails. The candy-colored bag is what made people pay attention to Angel Reeves' newly launched brand, but it was Reeves' ambition that kept the momentum going. In August, Haus of Sy expanded into clothing with a line of menswear bowling-style shirts, and the brand will continue to expand its portfolio.
DETROIT, MI
nationalblackguide.com

THANKSGIVING / BLACK FRIDAY VIRTUAL FASHION SHOW! Featuring YOU!

THANKSGIVING / BLACKFRIDAY ... FABULOUS FASHION FUN! YOU WEAR IT. YOU WALK IT, YOU WORK IT... on our VIRTUAL CATWALK! JOIN IN and WIN!. VIRTUAL U FASHION SHOW All for Only $50 with a MINI GIFT BAG!!!. JOIN US!..... Lets SHOW OUR FASHION PASSION! ... All for a charitable cause!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Esposito
wgnradio.com

Jim Bob Morris on giving thanks, giving back, heritage, and the holidays with El Bandido Yankee

Former NFL player, diverse business leader and El Bandido Yankee founder Jim Bob Morris joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim Bob shares business success, lessons learned and the importance of diversity in the workplace. Listen as Jim Bob talks about his own Native American heritage and the impact of recognition on National Native American Heritage Day. Jim Bob fills us in on the inspiration for the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center at his alma mater Kansas State University and building bridges of opportunity for students at K-State and beyond. As we kick off the holidays Jim Bob shares the story of El Bandido Yankee tequila, the team and co founder Chris Chelios and the satisfaction that people across the country can raise a glass and “Break Out The Bandido” at celebrations this year.
NFL
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Hall Of Fame Blackhawks
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
wgnradio.com

Famous Dave Anderson has food, family and a new Hall of Fame on National Native American Heritage Day!

BBQ legend and restaurateur “Famous” Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal and WGN Radio on Native American Heritage Day. Hear as Dave celebrates the Holiday kick off with smoked turkey and BBQ from Famous Dave’s. Dave shares Native American foods and favorites for his family from growing up in Chicago till today. Dave fills us in on his recent induction into the National Native American Hall of Fame and the honor and importance of role models and mentors in the native communities. Dave talks about thankfulness for opportunities and all American’s abilities to overcome obstacles and challenges to achieve great goals. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/ and to learn more about the Hall of Fame and inductees go to https://nativehalloffame.org/inductees-nnahof/
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s own “Dr. BBQ” Ray Lampe talks turkey, tailgates, football, food, and road trips to Florida

Hall of Fame BBQ star Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Ray talks about his Chicago roots and rooting for the Bears at home and at Tailgates this season. Ray shares his role as the “spokesChef” for the National Turkey Federation and ways Turkey can be enjoyed during the holidays and all year long. Ray fill us in on “Turkey Smoke” and the ways Turkey is a bigger part of the competition BBQ events than ever before. Ray shares excitement for his adopted home town of St Petersburg Florida and how it has become a vibrant hub for Floridas food scene and home for his signature restaurant Dr. BBQ’s. For more information on the restaurant and Ray go to https://drbbqs.com/ and to get the latest take on Turkey and BBQ, check out https://turkeysmoke.org/
NFL
wgnradio.com

Sunny Anderson talks turkey and tailgates with inspiration for fans, favorite foods and the Infladium!

Star of Food Network’s “The Kitchen” and so much more, Sunny Anderson joins Dane Neal on Thanksgiving. Hear as Sunny shares her food favorites, tips for taking leftovers to the next level and family support for pie success. Listen as Sunny fills us in on the inspiration for her invention, the “Infladium”, available at Party City and the snack stadium you need for the big game, home gate or anytime you have a snack related celebration.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy