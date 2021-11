You never quite know what might happen at a live sporting event. You don’t know which team might win or which players might play well or how much of an impact the officiating might have on the game. Apparently, you also don’t know if someone sitting in the first row will vomit all over the court, causing a delay in the action as security works to clean up the mess and eject the dude from his seat.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO