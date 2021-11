81-55-26 It's a combination we've seen before and it's a combination we will see again tonight. Paul Maurice reunited Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler on Saturday against the Calgary Flames and they came through with two goals including the game winner off the stick of Connor in the third period. Maurice was unable to start the season with the line because of COVID, Scheifele's suspension and then Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor had some early season chemistry going. It's a line that the Jets coach knows he can run up against the other team's best and get some big goals from.

