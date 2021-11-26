ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams clutch in OT, Oklahoma St. tops Oral Roberts 78-77

Bryce Williams scored four of his 21 points on back-to-back turn=around jump shots late in overtime and Oklahoma State held on for a 78-77 win over Oral Roberts on Friday.

The first turnaround boosted Oklahoma State (6-1) into a 76-75 lead with just under two minutes left and, after an Oral Roberts miss, Williams struck again with a fall-away jumper at the free=throw line with 1:08 remaining.

Isaac Likekele added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone scored 11.

Max Abmas went off for a season-high 29 points for Oral Roberts (3-3), making 10 of 22 from the field including seven 3-pointers to tie his career best.

DeShang Weaver added 20 points, scoring on a layup with 35 seconds left in regulation to tie at 72-72. He was fouled on the shot but missed the free throw. The Cowboys got the rebound but missed a final shot.

The teams fought through 12 ties and 14 lead changes.

Oklahoma State next plays host to Wichita State on Wednesday.

Oral Roberts entertains Tulsa on Monday.

