NBA

Mohamed scores 25 to lift Montana St. past Portland 69-66

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Abdul Mohamed had a career-high 25 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Portland 69-66 on Friday.

Amin Adamu had 15 points for Montana State (2-3). Jubrile Belo added 12 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Bishop had 10 points.

Moses Wood scored a career-high 22 points for the Pilots (5-2), whose five-game win streak ended. Tyler Robertson added 16 points. Chris Austin had 11 points.

The Pilots had a potential tying 3-pointer by Kristian Sjolund rim out at the buzzer.

