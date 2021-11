The Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Furman 78-41 in Stegeman Coliseum Monday night, moving the Bulldogs' record on the young season to 2-0. Georgia grew into the game as it wore on. Furman registered 16 points in the opening quarter, but only managed to score 19 across the second and third quarters. Though the final scoreline doesn’t reflect it, Furman gave Georgia some problems early in the contest.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO