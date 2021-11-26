ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Familiar troubles surface in Pistons' 107-96 loss to Clippers

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slow and debilitating starts to games have become a familiar and frustrating script for the Detroit Pistons on the beginning of their five-game road trip. The Los Angeles Clippers scored the first four baskets Friday afternoon and pushed it to a 24-point halftime lead before recording a 107-96 victory over...

www.detroitnews.com

