Quickly charge your smartwatch with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch. In just 45 minutes, it powers your Apple Watch Series 1–7 from 0 to 80 percent. Moreover, display your smartwatch in a flat or vertical orientation while it charges to easily read notifications. You can even control the height using the precision dial to achieve the perfect alignment for your Apple Watch, whether it has a case or not. Furthermore, It includes a 4-foot USB-C cable for clutter-free cable management and to accommodate your workspace. All the while, its compact design allows you to take it in your bag for quick power anywhere. Or keep it on display on your desk without it requiring much room. Finally, with a choice of a black or white finish, it’ll add a premium touch to any space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO