Snapping turtle found tangled in fishing line in Cape Coral canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County Sheriff’s Office dive team member saved a snapping turtle in a Cape Coral canal.

A dive team with the sheriff’s office was conducting training in a canal when the team member swam across the snapping turtle in distress.

Officials said the turtle was tangled in fishing line and had a hook stuck in its mouth. The dive team member did get the turtle untangled enough to safely remove it from the water.

The turtle is now at Chiquita Animal Hospital where it will be transferred to CROW for special treatment, according to deputies.