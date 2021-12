Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Trade Levels. BTC/USD rally falters at resistance- on the lookout for exhaustion low in the days ahead. Bitcoin prices plunged more than 15% off the record highs with BTC/USD dipping into initial support in early US trade on Tuesday. The decline comes on the heels of a reversal off key technical resistance and IF this move is just a simple correction, losses should be limited in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the BTC/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Bitcoin setup and more.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO