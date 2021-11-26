ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How concerning is the new COVID variant?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Fox News

Doctor says new omicron COVID variant could end pandemic

CBS Chicago

Officials Seek To Quell Fears Over New Omicron COVID-19 Variant As Concerns And Questions Grow; ‘There Is No Reason For Panicking’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid growing questions and concerns about the new “Omicron” variant of COVID-19, President Joe Biden insisted Monday the U.S. can handle anything that comes our way, as local officials prepare for its eventual arrival here in the Chicago area. “We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said Monday. The president, flanked by chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Vice President Kamala Harris, told the nation the variant is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” He said the U.S. has more tools to fight COVID-19 than ever...
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Fox News

Businesses struggle amid supply and labor shortages

Fox News

University of Oxford on omicron: No proof COVID-19 vaccines won't prevent against severe disease

The University of Oxford said Tuesday there was no evidence that current COVID-19 vaccines would not continue to protect against severe disease from the omicron variant. "Despite the appearance of new variants over the past year, vaccines have continued to provide very high levels of protection against severe disease and there is no evidence so far that omicron is any different," a University of Oxford spokesperson told Fox News in an email. "However, we have the necessary tools and processes in place for rapid development of an updated COVID-19 vaccine if it should be necessary."
CBS Miami

Why The New Omicron COVID Variant Is More Concerning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more countries report cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant, there are concerns about whether it’s more contagious and virulent than the delta variant. “This thing has mutated like crazy,” said Dr. Robert Murphy, an infectious disease specialist with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “There’s at least 30 mutations in the spike protein. This is like way more than any other variant.” Those mutations could make it easier for the virus to infect the cells. “If you look at the data, it does look like it’s most likely transmitting easier than Delta,” Dr. Murphy said. “We don’t know...
The Week

WHO classifies new Omicron variant as COVID 'variant of concern'

Just when we thought we could sleep off our food comas in peace. The World Health Organization on Friday officially classified a new strain of the coronavirus first found in southern Africa as a global "variant of concern," following initial detection reports that sent markets into a tailspin, The Wall Street Journal reports.
ABC 4

New COVID variant, Omicron, labeled concern by WHO

(ABC4) – Just a few days after a new variant of COVID-19 – B.1.1.529 – was detected in South Africa, the World Health Organization has already declared it a variant of concern. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a...
