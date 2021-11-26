Ronaldo handed daunting World Cup play-off path with Portugal

Whoever says the international break isn’t up to much clearly hasn’t been paying attention to the action over the past four days. In CONCACAF, the U.S. racked up a massive win over Mexico, but in Europe, there’s been A LOT to digest. Take the stunning struggles of Portugal, or the web of possible qualifiers out of Group G, where one of Norway, the Netherlands and Turkey will miss out. There was good news for Germany and Spain, too, but Harry Maguire might want to reconsider his goal celebrations should he ever score again for England.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO