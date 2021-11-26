ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSW floods: Sydney’s Warragamba Dam spills as warnings issued in Upper Hunter

 3 days ago
Warragamba Dam spilled slightly after 9pm on Friday and was spilling at a peak rate of about 60-80 gigalitres a day on Saturday morning.

State Emergency Service volunteers have staged two dozen flood rescues and responded to almost 600 requests for help across New South Wales over the past 24 hours.

SES assistant commissioner Dean Storey said it had been a hectic 24 hours throughout the state but particularly in the Upper Hunter, where new flood warnings have been issued.

“That continues to be where our focus is today,” he told the ABC on Saturday morning. “Scone and Muswellbrook were affected by floodwaters over the last 24 hours and will continue to be to an extent today, with the focus shifting downstream.”

Flooding is on the cards in Singleton on Saturday evening and then at Maitland into Sunday, Storey said.

However, the statewide situation remains volatile, with numerous watches and warnings active following a month of heavy rainfall.

WaterNSW said flows down the unregulated Mooki River in northern NSW appeared to be twice the height of any previous flow.

The flows were headed headed towards the Namoi River, which was a flood threat for Gunnedah, Boggabri, Narrabri, Wee Waa, Bugilbone and Goangra.

WaterNSW said it was continuing to monitor storage levels at the state’s major regional supply dams, almost all of which were receiving constant inflows and were in excess of 90% of storage capacity.

“WaterNSW dam personnel are on round-clock flood operations at several dams, with the Keepit Dam on the Namoi River and Burrendong Dam on Macquarie River the primary regional focal points overnight,” the agency said.

Burrendong Dam (at about 140% full) received huge inflow volumes on Friday which pushed the storage to almost filling the dam’s 500GL flood mitigation zone.

Burrendong’s storage level rose 10 percentage points in 24 hours – including a 0.5% rise per hour for five hours – requiring overnight dam releases that reached 30GL/day before being scaled back to 5GL/day this morning to avoid increasing downstream river levels already rising due to high tributary inflows, WaterNSW said.

Keepit Dam cut releases almost entirely to avoid adding to a record flood peak in the Mooki River, due to reach Gunnedah later today.

Elsewhere, Chaffey Dam on the Peel River continued to spill in large volumes, while WaterNSW teams were monitoring inflows into Burrinjuck and Blowering dams on the Murrumbidgee, where successful storage operations were expected to have created sufficient capacity to capture the majority of inflows, WaterNSW said.

“This is quite a large statewide flood risk at the moment,” Storey said. “We are urging all communities and those flood prone areas to be aware of the risk and monitor the local conditions and follow the advice.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said some areas of the state had been hit with more than 100mm of rain on Friday. The downpour was likely to ease over the weekend but the risk of flooding persists.

Wee Waa could be cut off for more than a week due to the flooding, while an RFS helicopter was called in to rescue a man trapped on the roof of his car in floodwaters at Caroona on the Liverpool Plains on Friday.

Storey said it was a good time to stay off the roads.

The Oxley Highway was closed in both directions between Carroll and Gunnedah and the Kamilaroi Highway between Curlewis to Breeza.

At Muswellbrook, the New England Highway was closed in both directions.

