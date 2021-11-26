Weekend weather: not too bad for the ride home from Thanksgiving

(WOWK) — The good news for those with a long Thanksgiving weekend is that as of Friday night, the weekend is only half done. There’s more good news in the forecast which doesn’t call for much rain or snow on the weekend either.

The only real chance Predictor is showing for rain or snow occurs late Saturday well after the sun sets, with a fast moving disturbance sending rain zipping along or north of I-64 and off to the east after sunset on Saturday and gone before sunrise on Sunday. Temperatures should be too warm to worry about snow unless you’re in the northern panhandle of West Virginia or in the high mountains near the ski resort areas.

Predictor model output for Saturday night

Sunday looks partly sunny with no more rain or snow expected, just a lot of clouds which makes it a great day to drive home from Thanksgiving at least in the WOWK-TV viewing area with highs in the 40s.

Major airports should be fairly good in terms of weather as well although Detroit may see some delay issues due to snow showers and strong winds.

One big outdoor event of note : Marshall plays Western Kentucky on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The weather looks crisp but dry for the matchup with temperatures in the 40s. Bundle up if you’re headed to the game.

