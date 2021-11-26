ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

4 worst habits for your brain

By Haley Schoengart
UPMATTERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– It is well-known that a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle is not only bad for your body, but also your brain. But there are some lesser-known things that could be wrecking your brain, too. Do you like to go to concerts or listen to...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Drinking Habits Experts Say Boost Your Immunity

The immune system is a highly complex network of cells and molecules that work in concert with all parts of the body to respond to viruses, other pathogens, and various other chemical insults by producing antibodies and defensive cells. It's not easy to pinpoint definitively what to eat or drink to make it stronger, which is why a well-rounded whole-food diet full of fresh vegetables, fruits, and grains is your best insurance.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
EatThis

Health Habits That Are Aging Your Body

Many of us spend a lot of money every year on trying to prevent aging. But some of the most effective, science-backed ways to stay young cost little or nothing—and can even save you money. It just involves dropping some health habits you may not even realize are aging your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
KOMO News

Another study finds fish is good for your brain

The study, done in France, compared the diets of more than 1,600 people 65 and older with scans of their brains. Volunteers younger than 75 who ate two or more servings of fish per week, had fewer telltale signs of vascular illness, such as plaque, which often leads to cognitive decline and dementia.
HEALTH
Silicon Republic

How your brain listens to your gut

FameLab Ireland finalist Dr Roshaida Abdul Wahab debunked a weighty topic in her three minutes on the clock. Dr Roshaida Abdul Wahab is no stranger to quick-fire science communication. In 2018, she competed in the Universitas 21 Three Minute Thesis competition and took home the People’s Choice Award. This year,...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Air pollution hampers how well your brain performs

Researchers have found that even short-term exposure to air pollution affects our brain performance and capacity to work. The data study indicates that air pollution damaged cognitive function in working-age adults, says Andrea La Nauze from the University of Queensland’s School of Economics. “Our research used data from Lumosity brain...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Drugs#Overactive Bladder#Hearing Impairment
EatThis

The Worst Self-Care Habits That Destroy Your Immunity, Experts Say

Life moves pretty fast. On a day-to-day basis, the average adult constantly juggles a delicate routine of balancing work, play, and everything in between. Consequently, many among us feel we just don't have the time to properly practice self-care. That trend may be in the process of changing, however, as...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Rewiring Your Brain for Positivity with ‘Mature Gratitude’

Take your gratitude practice to the next level through acts of kindness, being thankful, and savoring the little things in life. There are many things to be thankful for — despite our unique circumstances and the chaos of the world around us. But it’s so easy to get caught up...
HEALTH
WebMD

Coronary Artery Disease: Reboot Your Eating Habits

Michael Capalbo used to subsist mostly on meals in restaurants and takeouts. “I just thought I was immortal,” says the 54-year-old Connecticut salesman. “I was literally living on burgers and wings and pizza and stuff like that.”. Then in April of 2020, while at work at Walgreens, Capalbo had a...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Real Simple

This Is Why Your Brain Is So Mesmerized By Visual ASMR

A few years ago, seemingly from the depths of the internet, a buzzword emerged: ASMR. It stands for "autonomous sensory meridian response," an acronym coined by Jennifer Allen in 2010 to describe the tingly, relaxing sensation that many people experience when exposed to certain stimuli, the most common examples being specific soothing sounds like gentle whispering. One MRI study examined the brain activity of people exposed to ASMR and found "significant activation" in brain regions associated with reward and emotional arousal. ASMR exposure also revealed similar brain activity to that of musical frisson (getting literal chills from hearing certain pleasurable sounds or music) and affiliative behaviors (smiling, bonding, pleasing social connection).
HEALTH
crowrivermedia.com

YOU, YOUR KIDS & SCHOOL: COVID brain fog is real

Did you just recover from COVID-19 and are not feeling 100%? Are you feeling like your thinking is sluggish, fuzzy or just not as sharp as it once was after you have been diagnosed with COVID-19? If so, this could be COVID-19 brain fog that can occur after someone has...
KIDS
Florida Star

Mental Health: How Your Brain Really Can Cure Your Body

Your phone pings. It’s a message from a friend you met for drinks last night, who just tested positive for Covid-19. Your throat starts feeling scratchy. A short cough sputters out. Is your body temperature rising? You run to take a PCR Covid-19 test. When the results come back negative, you realize it was all in your head — a psychosomatic response.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

4 Underrated Habits That Can Secretly Upgrade Your Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Thatcher Wine has had one serious health journey: Soon after undergoing surgery for chronic headaches (and experiencing trouble with his vision post-operation) the author and entrepreneur discovered three tumors in his chest—and was diagnosed with lymphoma.
HEALTH
Telegraph

This is how the cold affects your brain

Temperatures are set to drop to single digits this week. While some suggest all kinds of physical benefits when we are out in cold weather, the picture is not so encouraging psychologically. What happens to our cognitive processing and emotional reactions when we get cold? Studies show that people perform...
ENVIRONMENT
drhyman.com

Foods And Habits To Boost Brain Health

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy