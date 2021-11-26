4 worst habits for your brain

A few years ago, seemingly from the depths of the internet, a buzzword emerged: ASMR. It stands for "autonomous sensory meridian response," an acronym coined by Jennifer Allen in 2010 to describe the tingly, relaxing sensation that many people experience when exposed to certain stimuli, the most common examples being specific soothing sounds like gentle whispering. One MRI study examined the brain activity of people exposed to ASMR and found "significant activation" in brain regions associated with reward and emotional arousal. ASMR exposure also revealed similar brain activity to that of musical frisson (getting literal chills from hearing certain pleasurable sounds or music) and affiliative behaviors (smiling, bonding, pleasing social connection).
