If you’re after a great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal, the Corsair K95 Platinum XT is on Amazon with a $58 discount - seeing its price drop from $199.99 to $141.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this fine piece of kit, which would suit any of the best gaming PCs you might have spied elsewhere - either via our list or among the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. The Corsair K95 is easily one of the best Cyber Monday gaming keyboards out there, and likewise features on our best gaming keyboards roundup, and clinched our coveted Best Gaming Keyboard in our Hardware Awards of 2020.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO