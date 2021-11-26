ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson is third rookie QB the Texans will face

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vcex_0d7eBLpI00

HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans kickoff Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season against the New York Jets, they will do so going up against a rookie quarterback for the third time this year.

Zach Wilson — who the Jets selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft — will make his first professional appearance at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The contest will mark Wilson’s first game since Oct. 24, when the rookie quarterback from BYU sustained a knee injury that sidelined him for four consecutive games.

Prior to his injury, Wilson had his fair share of struggles. The Jets went 1-5 with Wilson under center while he threw nine interceptions and four touchdowns through his first six career games. And with one extra win in his absence, Wilson and the Jets will face off against the Texans with the same 2-8 record.

“He’s a talented kid — the guy can make all the throws on the field,” Texans’ safety Justin Reid said. “He does have a little more experience under his belt than he did earlier in the year. That should play in his favor a bit, but he’s still a first-year guy coming off a knee injury.”

“He hasn’t played in a while. I do think there will be some opportunities there. I think it will be critical if we get a jump start on the game, force him into passing situations early. I think that’s going to play a lot into our favor as a defense to create turnovers.”

Despite a 1-1 record, the Texans have successfully made life for a rookie quarterback full of agony in their first two games. Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones threw a combined four interceptions while facing the Texans, to go along with two sacks.

Lawrence’s play resulted in Houston receiving a Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Jones completed a second-half Week 5 comeback victory against the Texans.

“I feel like that’s with any quarterback, anybody who has just come off an injury,” defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said. “He’s [Wilson] has a talented arm, can make the throws that you want him to make. Just got to make him uncomfortable, get him moving back there. His first game back, get some pressures and make some havoc.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco over Mike White vs. Dolphins with Zach Wilson not ready

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The New York Jets will have another new starting quarterback on Sunday. And it's a bit of a surprise. Joe Flacco will get the start against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel decisions that had not been made public.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Jets hire Zach Wilson's personal QB coach

Zach Wilson has been sidelined for a month now while he recovers from a knee injury, but the rookie has been working on more than just rehabbing that ailment. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on Sunday that the New York Jets felt Wilson’s fundamentals had been “falling apart” prior to his injury. In hopes of remedying that, they hired Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, John Beck, as a full-time member of their staff.
NFL
National football post

Reports: Jets QB Zach Wilson draws start in Week 12

The New York Jets have tabbed rookie Zach Wilson the starting quarterback this Sunday amid COVID-19 upending the quarterback room, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Wilson has missed the past four games with a knee sprain but will be back under center against the Houston Texans. Backup quarterback Mike White tested...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Jets’ Zach Wilson executes flawless self-burn with viral video of young QB

It seems like New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is having a fun time on Twitter as the rookie works on recovering from his injury. The New York Jets were dealt a pretty rough blow when their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was sidelined with an injury back in week 7, but it seems like Wilson himself is handling the recovery process pretty well.
NFL
USA Today

Ex-Jets QB preaches patience with Zach Wilson: 'The talent is there'

After two seasons in New York, Josh McCown knows Jets fans are starving for a star under center. The hope is that Zach Wilson eventually satisfies that hunger, but the rookie has gone through some ups and downs since being drafted second overall. Wilson is still working his way back from a PCL sprain, and his flashes of potential were overshadowed by turnovers in six games before that.
NFL
ESPN

QB Zach Wilson returns for struggling New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' quarterback carousel is spinning again. Rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick, has been sidelined the past four games with a sprained knee but will return Sunday to start against the Houston Texans, coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, sources told Adam...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Trevor Lawrence
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Decision on Jets QB Zach Wilson's Status Coming on Wednesday

Will rookie quarterback Zach Wilson be under center on Sunday at Houston?. The answer from head coach Robert Saleh: Tune in Wednesday. "Zach had a good workout yesterday [before Sunday's game against Miami], he's being evaluated today and another there's evaluation tomorrow [Tuesday]. From there, we'll be able to make a decision Wednesday morning."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark Wilson#The Jets#Jaguars#American Football#Qb The Texans#Byu
jetnation.com

Here’s why the Jets Should see a Better Version of Zach Wilson on Sunday vs Texans

When Zach Wilson steps on to the football field against the Houston Texans this Sunday, it will be the most important game of his pro career thus far. No, it obviously won’t be about the standings or the final score. But a lot has changed since the last time Wilson took a snap and recent success from multiple QB’s will have Wilson under the microscope more now than ever. So why is this one so much different?
NFL
newyorkjets.com

What Do You Expect from the Jets Offense vs. Texans in Zach Wilson's Return?

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: What do you expect from the Jets offense vs. Texans in Zach Wilson's return?. EA: Over the past four games, the Jets...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

As the Jets (2-8) return to action against the Texans (2-8) following Thanksgiving Day, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is thankful for his new home, his new team and the return of his rookie QB to the lineup. "We're glorified military, right, we've lived in Jacksonville [2014-16], Seattle [2011-13], Houston...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets at Houston Texans, Week 12 preview: Zach Wilson returns

Zach Wilson set to make his much-anticipated return. HOUSTON, TX—The prodigal son is set to return. New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson makes his highly-anticipated return to action in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. And although Mike White filled in admirably (save for the Buffalo Bills disaster) and Joe Flacco held the fort down, the BYU product is the future of the franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Expect the Same Zach Wilson Against Texans, If Not Worse, Says Former Jets Scout

The comments surrounding Zach Wilson’s return, coming out of Jets’ headquarters this week, sound more like unfounded wishful thinking than anything else. “He’s working, he’s seeing a bunch of different receivers running at a different tempo than when he left too,” Saleh told reporters. “Everyone’s gotten a little bit better around him and so, just him reacquainting himself with the offense and his teammates, but it’s been a good week of preparation.”
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson returns looking to keep Jets’ offense firing against lowly Texans

HOUSTON — Zach is back, and now we will see what that means for the Jets’ attack. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the lineup Sunday against the Texans, after he missing the past four games with a knee injury. Wilson has watched the offense take off without him — whether Mike White, Josh Johnson or Joe Flacco was playing quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy