Sabres' Brett Murray: Joins big club

Buffalo Sabres (7-7-2) vs. New York Rangers (10-4-3) Puck Drop: 6:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden | New York, New York. Division Ranking: 3rd in the Metropolitan Division. Statistically speaking, the Rangers and Sabres are performing at similar rates. We both score about the same, get scored on about the same, shoot and and get shot on the same and even perform about the same at special teams. Both teams have received some stellar goalie peformances, so we’ll see if that continues tonight. One major difference, in our last ten games, the Sabres are a rough 3-6-1. The Rangers on the other hand, are 6-2-2.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO