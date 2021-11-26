ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Brett Murray: Joins big club

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Murray was recalled from AHL Rochester and will suit up Friday...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Nick Seeler: Back with big club

Was recalled by the Flyers on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Ryan Ellis (lower body) is considered week-to-week, so Seeler is likely in for an extended stay with the big club. Seeler's gone scoreless through 11 games with Philadelphia this season.
NHL
icehogs.com

Former IceHogs Team Captain Jared Nightingale Joins Club as Assistant Coach

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that former team captain Jared Nightingale has joined the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach. Nightingale, 39, served as the IceHogs team captain during the 2013-14 season, his lone playing campaign with the organization. In 67 games, the Jackson, Michigan, native, scored on goal and three assists for four points and led the team with 114 penalty minutes. Overall, he played in 674 professional games in the AHL and ECHL, totaling 102 points (23G, 79A).
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Kale Clague: Back with big club

Clague was recalled by the Kings on Monday, per CBS. Clague is expected to skate on LA's third pairing and top power-play unit Wednesday versus Washington. The 23-year-old blueliner has racked up five helpers through eight top-level appearances this year.
HOCKEY
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Austin Strand: Brought up to big club

Strand was recalled by the Kings on Monday, per CBS. Strand is expected to it as a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game versus Washington. He's gone scoreless through two NHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Big-game effort against Sabres

Gaudreau had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. The goals were his first in six games. Gaudreau took a stretch pass in the first period and broke in alone on Dustin Tokarski; he made no mistake. He also scored on the power play from the left corner of the net. Gaudreau's 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 17 games leads the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Sven Baertschi: Summoned by big club

Baertschi was recalled by Vegas on Tuesday. Jonathan Marchessault has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so Baertschi could draw into the lineup immediately for Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes. Baertschi's picked up four goals and eight points through 12 AHL appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Back with big club

Caufield was recalled by the Canadiens on Thursday. Caufield was sent to AHL Laval after a slow start with the Canadiens, and he thrived in the minors, racking up two goals and five points through six contests. The 20-year-old winger should slot into a middle-six role and a spot on one of Montreal's power-play units for Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him stick with the big club for the remainder of the campaign.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Prospect Brett Murray becomes Sabres’ top option for recall from Amerks

PITTSBURGH – Through their first 11 games this season, Buffalo Sabres prospects JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn have combined to score a whopping 12 goals and 29 points with the Rochester Americans. Barely five weeks into their rookie campaign, the 20-year-old wingers have established themselves as two of the AHL’s...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Visit Big Apple Against The Rangers

Buffalo Sabres (7-7-2) vs. New York Rangers (10-4-3) Puck Drop: 6:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden | New York, New York. Division Ranking: 3rd in the Metropolitan Division. Statistically speaking, the Rangers and Sabres are performing at similar rates. We both score about the same, get scored on about the same, shoot and and get shot on the same and even perform about the same at special teams. Both teams have received some stellar goalie peformances, so we’ll see if that continues tonight. One major difference, in our last ten games, the Sabres are a rough 3-6-1. The Rangers on the other hand, are 6-2-2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Big night on power play

Dahlin collected two power-play assists in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. The 21-year-old blueliner has put together back-to-back multi-point performances, giving him two goals and six points in his last five games. Dahlin is one of the foundation pieces for the Sabres' rebuild, and the first overall pick in the 2018 Draft is only scratching the surface of his potential.
NHL
Buffalo News

Victor Olofsson joins Sabres for morning skate, might play against Rangers

NEW YORK – Nearly one month since Victor Olofsson was last seen on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres, the winger rejoined the team for its morning skate Sunday in Madison Square Garden. Olofsson may even be in the lineup when the Sabres face the Rangers at 6 p.m. The...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Joins big club

Clifford was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Clifford was acquired from the Blues on Nov. 16 and has since suited up in two games with AHL Toronto. There's a chance he could crack the lineup Wednesday in Los Angeles.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Sean Durzi: Returning to big club

Durzi will be called up from AHL Ontario on Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Durzi could be in contention for most transactions between the AHL and NHL this season with the Kings opting to continue utilizing him as an emergency depth option while ensuring he still sees plenty of game action in the minors. Don't be surprised to see Durzi once again shifted to AHL Ontario following Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Casey Mittelstadt joins Sabres on ice, finally close return: ‘A huge step’

BUFFALO – After a 17-game absence, center Casey Mittelstadt joined his teammates this morning, donning a gold non-contact jersey and skating with the Sabres as they prepared for tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. Now, when will Mittelstadt, who suffered an upper-body injury opening night, be able to play again?...
NHL
Derrick

Haslem joins small club, gives Heat spark off bench

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem has been telling anyone who will listen the same thing for years, that if given a chance he can still impact winning. The Miami Heat won’t disagree.
NBA

