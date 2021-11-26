ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Demko will get the starting nod for Friday's contest in Columbus, Thomas Drance of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Garland, Demko lead Canucks to 2-1 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Thatcher Demko had 33 saves and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night. Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal to help Vancouver snap a four-game losing streak. “There’s a lot...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Finds twine Sunday

Barbashev scored a goal on his last shot in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Barbashev is skating in the middle six, and he's averaged a career-high 16:20 of ice time thus far. The 25-year-old is producing, too, putting up four goals and five assists across 14 games. His role is secure in the short term, but the Blues are deep at forward and could shake things up at the first sign of trouble.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Monday

Varlamov will patrol the crease for Monday's game in Tampa Bay, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Varlamov allowed three goals on 37 shots and took a loss against the Wild in his only appearance so far this season. The veteran netminder posted an outstanding 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage in 36 games last season. Now that he's healthy, Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin will likely be splitting starts more regularly.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thatcher Demko
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Tuesday

Saros will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros has won three of his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in that span. The Finn sports an excellent .927 save percentage, and he'll need to be at his best as the Maple Leafs' top players have started to get on track after a slow start to the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Tickles twine

Rasmussen scored a goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Rasmussen gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead early in the second period. It was the 22-year-old's first goal of the campaign -- he's been more of a set-up man in a third-line role so far. The Canadian forward has collected seven points, 25 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Tending twine versus Ducks

Vanecek will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Ducks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports. Vanecek has won his last two starts, most recently stopping 24 of 25 shots against the Penguins on Sunday. He'll face a Ducks team that has scored 3.56 goals per game -- fourth most in the league.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday

Hellebuyck will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Oilers, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck just faced the Oilers on Tuesday, stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 win. The 28-year-old American will be going for his fourth straight win while trying to keep the ever-dangerous duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl quiet.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Twine#Vancouver#Kraken
CBS Sports

Stars' Jacob Peterson: Bulges twine

Peterson scored a goal on three shots and went minus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Wild. While Peterson did get the Stars on the board in the second period, he was on the ice for far too many Wild goals. The Swede is up to three points (two tallies, one helper), 12 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating in nine contests. The rookie winger should continue to see regular playing time as he adjusts to the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday

Vasilevskiy will defend the cage for Saturday's home game against the Devils, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Vasilevskiy enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.93 GAA. The Russian netminder hasn't suffered a regulation defeat in his last nine appearances, going 6-0-3 over that stretch with a .935 save percentage. Vasilevskiy's an early front-runner for the Vezina Trophy given his peak performance to start the year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Posts assist Friday

Myers notched an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets. Myers set up defense partner Kyle Burroughs for a tally at 3:12 of the second period. The 31-year-old Myers has collected six assists, 26 shots on net, 29 blocks, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests. Head coach Travis Green's shuffling of his defense units led to Myers playing on the third pairing, but he still saw 21:22 of ice time in Friday's contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Finds twine in win

McLeod scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. McLeod scored the fourth and final Oilers goal in the first period as the hosts set the tone early. The 22-year-old has tallied twice in his last four games, and he was rewarded with a season-high 14:17 of ice time Saturday. He's filled in for Derek Ryan (concussion) on the third line in recent games, but McLeod is at risk of moving down the lineup without consistent performances. Fantasy managers likely don't need to rush to add him at this stage of the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Ripples twine in loss

Ovechkin scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. Ovechkin didn't take too long to put the Kraken on the list of teams he's scored against, doing so in his first appearance against them. The winger hit the 30-point mark with his 15th goal of the season. He's added 82 shots on net, a plus-13 rating, 29 hits and seven power-play points through 19 contests this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine Sunday

Sorokin will get the starting nod for Sunday's home tilt against the Maple Leafs, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Sorokin has struggled in his last two outings, allowing eight goals on 51 shots against the Panthers and Devils. Still, he owns a solid .925 save percentage and 2.50 GAA through 11 games this season. Sunday will be his first home start of the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Tickles twine Sunday

Kase scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. Kase tallied on a pass from David Kampf at 2:00 of the third period. The 26-year-old Kase had gone without a point in his previous two games, though he had a four-game point streak before that. The Czech winger is up to five goals, two assists, 54 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests. He's settled in fairly well on the Maple Leafs' third line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Ripples twine twice Monday

Makar scored twice on nine shots, doled out two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. Makar has been electric since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two games to start November. He's netted five goals and added four assists in his last five appearances, including multiple tallies in each of the last two games. The Alberta native now has seven goals and 15 points through 13 appearances overall. He's shooting 17.9 percent, which can be expected to drop noticeably at some point, but that'll likely be offset by more assists from the star blueliner.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Monday

Gibson will get the starting nod Monday in Nashville. Despite stopping 29-of-31 shots in his last outing against Carolina, Gibson lost his seven-game winning streak. Since the start of November, he's 6-1-0 with a strong 1.69 GAA and .945 save percentage in seven appearances. Gibson is 3-1-2 with a lackluster 3.20 GAA through six road games.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Bulges twine Monday

DeAngelo scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks. DeAngelo opened the scoring at 1:16 of the second period with his fourth goal of the season. The 26-year-old is up to 16 points, 39 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 17 contests overall. With Ethan Bear (COVID-19) out, DeAngelo saw 22:25 of ice time Monday, his second-highest total of the season. He should continue to play in a more significant role until Bear tests out of the virus protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Bulges twine Wednesday

Hertl scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Hertl tallied just 47 seconds into the second period. The 28-year-old has collected five goals and four assists through 11 games in November. The Czech forward is up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-7 rating in 19 contests. He's produced just three power-play points -- an uptick in that situation would likely help Hertl take his offense to the next level.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Tending twine in Music City

Lehner led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll start Wednesday versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Lehner has alternated wins and losses in his last four appearances, and he's allowed at least four goals in three of those games. It's a tough run of form for him to be on against a surprisingly sturdy Predators team bolstered by the return of Filip Forsberg (upper body).
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy