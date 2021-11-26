Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Friday

Makar scored twice on nine shots, doled out two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. Makar has been electric since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two games to start November. He's netted five goals and added four assists in his last five appearances, including multiple tallies in each of the last two games. The Alberta native now has seven goals and 15 points through 13 appearances overall. He's shooting 17.9 percent, which can be expected to drop noticeably at some point, but that'll likely be offset by more assists from the star blueliner.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO