BCSO: Thanksgiving hit and run suspect had 4-year-old in vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More info has come out related to the suspect who was allegedly driving drunk with a child in his car during a hit and run Thanksgiving night. Deputies with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office say a speeding driver rear-ended another at Paseo del Norte and the river.

Deputies say the speeding car rolled but two adult passengers still got out and ran away from the scene on foot. A criminal complaint states a four-year-old was left inside the rolled-over car. Deputies responded and found two men.

They say the driver, Marcos Olguin, showed signs of impairment, smelled of alcohol, and was injured. It does not appear that the four-year-old was hurt, and it’s not clear whose child it is.

