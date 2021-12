The Green Bay Packers have opened up as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Los Angeles Rams on DraftKings. At this point in the season, the Packers still have the best “against the spread” record in the NFL with a 9-2 mark, despite Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. The money line of -125 carries an implied probability that the Packers win in their matchup with the Rams 56 percent of the time.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO